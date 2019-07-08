close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar stands ground after Michael Vaughan pokes fun for picking Jadeja

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and former India batsman-turned-pundit Sanjay Manjrekar have been in the news in recent times after the latter called the Saurashtra all-rounder a ‘bits and pieces cricketer which didnt go down well with Jadeja.

Sanjay Manjrekar stands ground after Michael Vaughan pokes fun for picking Jadeja

Manchester: All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and former India batsman-turned-pundit Sanjay Manjrekar have been in the news in recent times after the latter called the Saurashtra all-rounder a ‘bits and pieces cricketer which didnt go down well with Jadeja.

But going into Tuesday's World Cup semifinal against New Zealand, Manjrekar predicted the India squad for the match with Jadeja finding a place in the team which saw former England skipper Michael Vaughan pull his leg. But Manjrekar was quick to shut him down.

Responding to Manjrekar's tweet, Vaughan wrote: "I see you have picked that bits and pieces cricketer!!!"

To which Manjrekar replied: "‘Predicted' my dear Vaughan...not ‘my' team."

Earlier, without taking sides, Rohit Sharma had said that each person reacts differently to different situations.

Speaking to IANS, Manjrekar had said on the eve of the Bangladesh game that he still wanted to back Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav despite their poor outing against England. Reacting to this, Jadeja had asked the expert to learn to respect people.

"I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-overs cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner," Manjrekar had said.

Reacting to the comments, Jadeja had tweeted: "Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar (sic.)." 

Manjrekar did change his opinion on Saturday during the India-Sri Lanka game in which Jadeja featured, calling him a 'street-smart' cricketer.

Tags:
Sanjay Manjrekarmichael voughanRavinder JadejaYuzvendra ChahalKuldeep Yadav
Next
Story

Keep talking about India & Australia, we will sneak in: Colin Munro

Must Watch

PT3M45S

More than 29 Killed in Agra After Bus Falls off Yamuna Expressway