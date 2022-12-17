Sara Tendulkar oozes hotness in black crop top, watch here

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara has always left her fans in awe with cuteness on social media. The social media influencer's Instagram is filled with her pictures of travelling the globe and fans shower love to her through comments and likes. Recently, she posted a video of herself in a black top expressing her excitement for the new year, 2023. Fans showered Sara with comments wishing her luck for the upcoming new year.

Checkout the video here...

The video looks like is recorded in London where Sara is studying in her college. As told earlier, Sara completed her graduation from the same college in Medicine. She keeps on updating her social media and fans even thought that she would soon her debut in Bollywood as she started her modelling career earlier this year for a clothing brand alongside some bollywood stars.

Recently, Sara Tendulkar was rumoured to be dating young India opener Shubman Gill but it turned out they were all rumours. Coming to Sara's brother, Arjun Tendulkar recently scored his maiden Ranji century on his debut for the Goa side. He was before playing for the Mumbai Ranji team but he did not get a chance and decided to part ways with the team.