SCO vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021-22 match at GMHBA Stadium in South Geelong, 8:45 AM IST January 11

Table-topper Perth Scorchers will take on Melbourne Stars in a rescheduled Match No. 27 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 on Tuesday (January 11) as part of a double header. The Scorchers are back in action after a five-wicket win over the Sydney Sixers on Sunday – their 9th win of the tournament. They are still leading points table at the top spot with 33 points.

The COVID-19-hit Melbourne Stars posted a brilliant five-wicket win over Adelaide Strikers at the MCG on Monday (January 10). Joe Clarke’s sensational fifty in the run-chase helped them to secure their fourth win in this competition. Now they are placed at the 7th spot in the standings with 14 points.

Match Details

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars, Match 27

Venue: GMHBA Stadium in South Geelong

Date & Time: January 11th, at 8:45 AM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app

SCO vs STA 2022-2022 Dream 11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Joe Clarke (C)

Batters: Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Kurtis Patterson (VC), Ashton Turner, Luke Evans

All-Rounders: Ashton Agar

Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly, Haris Rauf, Brody Couch

Vice-captain: Kurtis Patterson

Captain: Joe Clarke

SCO vs STA BBL 2021-2022 Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Kurtis Patterson, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Chris Sabburg, Ashton Turner (c), Laurie Evans, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly, Peter Hatzoglou, Lance Morris / Jason Behrendorff

Melbourne Stars: Joe Clarke (wk), Clint Hinchliffe, Nick Larkin, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Xavier Crone, Qais Ahmad, Adam Zampa (c), Haris Rauf, Brody Couch