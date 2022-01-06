हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BBL 2021-22

SCO vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021-22 match at Carrara Oval, 3:45 PM IST January 6

Perth Scorchers player Andrew Tye. (Source: Twitter)

Perth Scorchers will take on Sydney Thunder in Match no. 36 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 on Thursday (January 6). The Scorchers are in dominant form, currently top of the points table with 8 wins and just one loss. All the players are in good form and will look to extend their impressive run against the Sydney Thunder.

On the other hand, Sydney Thunder are also coming into the contest with a 3-match win-streak and that too all the 3 matches were won by the Thunder quite comfortably. Currently 3rd on the points table with 5 wins and 3 losses, the Thunder will look to keep their heads up and beat the Scorchers.

Match Details

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder, Match 36

Venue: Carrara Oval, Carrara

Date & Time: January 6th, at 3:45 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app

SCO vs THU 2021-22 Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings, Matthew Gilkes

Batters: Colin Munro (c), Laurie Evans, Jason Sangha

All-rounders: Ashton Agar, Daniel Sams, Aaron Hardie

Bowlers: Andrew Tye (vc), Tymal Mills, Saqib Mahmood

Captain: Colin Munro

Vice-Captain: Andrew Tye

SCO vs THU BBL 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Kurtis Patterson, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Colin Munro, Ashton Turner (c), Laurie Evans, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Peter Hatzoglou, Tymal Mills, Lance Morris

Sydney Thunder: Matthew Gilkes, Alex Hales, Jason Sangha, Sam Billings (wk), Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Chris Green (c), Arjun Nair, Gurinder Sandhu, Chris Tremain, Saqib Mahmood

