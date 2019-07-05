Shai Hope: Man of the Match in Afghanistan vs West Indies ICC World Cup clash

Wicketkeeper-batsman Shai Hope helped the West Indies end their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign on a winning note following a 92-ball 77 against Afghanistan on Thursday. West Indies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and opted to bat.

Hope helped the outfit recover following the early dismissal of veteran Chris Gayle for 7, stitching a partnership of 88 runs with Evin Lewis. The batsman continued to score at a consistent rate following the dismissal of Lewis, stitching a partnership of 65 runs with Shimron Hetmyer. Hope's knock helped set the stage for a strong finish.

The West Indies ultimately posted a total of 311 runs for the loss of six wickets in 50 overs on the back of a late 105-run partnership between Jason Holder and Nicholas Pooran.

Afghanistan were bowled out for 288 runs despite a fighting 86 by Ikram Ali Khil who scored his maiden half-century in the ODI format of the game. Rahmat Shah was the second highest run-scorer scoring 62 runs off 78 deliveries in an innings comprising of ten boundaries.

Carlos Braithwaite was the highest wicket-taker for West Indies accounting for four wickets.

Shai Hope has now scored 2521 runs in 61 ODI matches at a strike rate of 75.66 and average of 47.57 for West Indies.