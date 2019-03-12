Shane Warne says Virat Kohli a terrific leader, but MS Dhoni better in pressure situation

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is a terrific leader, but the Men in Blue needs the services of an experienced player like Mahendra Singh Dhoni to handle pressure situation, according to legendary spinner Shane Warne.

Former Indian captain Dhoni's absence was badly felt in the pressure situation during the fourth ODI against Australia in Mohali, where the Kohli-led team failed to defend a huge total of 358 to allow Aaron Finch's side clinch a four-wicket win and level the series.

Talking to ANI, Warne said that it is easy to lead the side when things are going well, but one needs the presence of experienced players like Dhoni to guide the team to victory during tough situations.

"Virat Kohli is a terrific leader but many a time we can have experience of MS Dhoni to help Virat when pressure is on. It's easy to captain a side when things are going well but when it's tough you need experience like you saw in MS Dhoni," the former Australian cricketer said.

Describing Dhoni as a 'great' player, Warne lashed out at the critics of the former Indian skipper before stressing that Team India requires his leadership skills to help Kohli during the World Cup.

"MS Dhoni is a great player. He can bat anywhere whatever the team needs. He is adaptable and anyone criticising him has no idea what they are talking about. India need him in the World Cup. They need his experience and leadership skills on the field to help Virat Kohli as well," he said.

Meanwhile, Warne also reflected on India's chances in the 2019 World Cup, which is slated to take place in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14.

Warne said that though India and hosts England will head into the 50-over showpiece event as favourites, it will be Australia who have a chance of ultimately emerge out victorious.

"World Cup is very close. I think India and England will go in as favourites because of the cricket they played in the last six to 12 months...I believe Australia will win the World Cup as they are peeking up at right time but I think India and England are going in as the favourites," Warne said.

After losing the first two ODIs of the five-match series against Kohli's men, Aaron Finch-led side bounced back strongly and displayed some outstanding cricket to level the series.

On a related note, India are slated to begin their ICC World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5.