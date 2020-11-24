Shikhar Dhawan showcases Indian team’s new ‘retro’ limited-overs jersey

Sydney: Left-handed opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday shared a glimpse of Team India's new jersey which they will be wearing in the upcoming limited-overs fixtures against Australia.

"New jersey, renewed motivation. Ready to go," wrote Dhawan alongwith a picture of himself sporting the jersey on his social media handles.

New jersey, renewed motivation. Ready to go. pic.twitter.com/gKG9gS78th — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 24, 2020

The 'retro' theme shirt, inspired by the 70s, has a navy blue shade, a shift from the conventional sky blue colour that the team has been wearing in recent years. It also has the name of BCCI's new kit sponsors -- MPL Sports, the athleisure wear and sports merchandise brand from esports platform Mobile Premier League.

MPL Sports has entered into a three-year agreement with BCCI, the announcement of which was made on November 17 by the Indian cricket board.

The Australian team will also be wearing an indigenous jersey for the upcoming three-match T20I series against India beginning December 4, after the completion of three-match ODI series.

The jersey for the hosts has been designed by Kirrae Whurrong woman Aunty Fiona Clarke, great great-grand daughter of Grongarrong (Mosquito), who was one of the members of the team that played in England in 1868, designed the original Walkabout Wickets artwork that will feature on the front of the playing shirt. It has been co-designed by Courtney Hagen, Butchulla and Gubbi Gubbi woman and Cricket Australia's Indigenous Engagement Specialist.

The three-match ODI series will be played at the SCG (November 27, 29) and the Manuka Oval (December 2), followed by the three-match T20I series at the Manuka Oval (December 4) and the SCG (December 6, 8).

After that the two teams will compete against each other in the four-match Test series beginning December 17 at the Adelaide Oval.