Team India Assemble To Troll Shoaib Akhtar After Thumping Win Over Pakistan

The cricketing world witnessed a high-octane clash as India squared off against Pakistan in the ICC World Cup 2023, and it was not just the action on the field that grabbed everyone's attention. Shoaib Akhtar, the former Pakistani speedster, had a bold move that didn't quite go as planned. Let's dive into the spicy world of social media banter and how Team India assembled to troll Shoaib Akhtar after their resounding win over Pakistan.

Kal agar asa kuch kerna hai, toh #ThandRakh pic.twitter.com/gJg8f9OQf6 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 13, 2023

Former India Cricketer Munaf Patel's Savage Reply

On the eve of the much-anticipated India vs. Pakistan clash in the World Cup 2023, Shoaib Akhtar shared a post featuring a still from an Asian Test Championship match in which he dismissed cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid on consecutive deliveries. He added a caption, "Kal agar asa kuch kerna hai, toh #ThandRakh" (Keep calm if you want to do something like this tomorrow).

This post didn't sit well with Indians, especially former cricketer Munaf Patel. In a savage reply, Patel posted a picture from the 2003 World Cup where Tendulkar played his famous uppercut against Akhtar, sending the ball into the stands. Patel captioned the post with a cheeky, "Yaad dilaon kya" (Should I remind you).

Sachin Tendulkar Mocks Shoaib Akhtar

Sachin Tendulkar, often referred to as the greatest batter of all time, didn't miss the opportunity to troll Shoaib Akhtar. After India's thumping victory over Pakistan, Tendulkar responded to Akhtar's post with a humorous quip, "My friend, aap ka advice follow kiya aur sab kuch bilkul THANDA rakha," highlighting the cold treatment given to the Pakistani team.

Virender Sehwag's Savage Response

Another Indian cricket legend, Virender Sehwag, came forward with a savage reply to Shoaib Akhtar. Sehwag's witty and pinpoint response humorously referred to Akhtar's comment about the silent crowd during boundaries. Sehwag quipped, "Shayad khamoshi ke chauke dekhkar Pakistani batsman ne jaldi jaldi pavillion lautne ki thaan li. Jhel nahi paaye yaar pressure Haha... Koi nahi Shoaib Bhai. Na Ishq Na Pyaar mein... Jo Maza 8-0 ki haar mein!"

India's Dominating Victory

While the banter was entertaining, the real spectacle took place on the cricket field. India emerged victorious, defeating Pakistan by seven wickets. Rohit Sharma's brilliant 86 and Shreyas Iyer's composed 53 not out were standout performances that guided India to a resounding win. Pakistan's innings folded for a below-par 191, setting the stage for India's dominant performance.