In a thrilling encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Team India displayed sheer dominance to clinch a magnificent victory against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. This win not only marked their third consecutive victory in the tournament but also catapulted them to the zenith of the points table.

India decimate Pakistan by 7 wickets.



India chased the target of 192 runs inside 31 overs.



__ India jump to TOP of the Points table with 3 out of 3 wins (NRR 1.821).

Impact on Points Table

This win against Pakistan propelled India to the top of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table. With an impressive net run rate boost, India now leads the tournament with six points from three matches, accompanied by New Zealand, also with six points but a slightly inferior net run rate.

India's Impressive Tournament Run

India's journey in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 has been nothing short of remarkable. After defeating Australia and Afghanistan in their earlier matches, the Indian cricket team showcased their prowess once again by outclassing Pakistan.

Run Chase Excellence

Chasing a target of 192, India achieved the feat with grace, losing only three wickets. Captain Rohit Sharma led from the front with a stellar performance, scoring 86 runs off 63 balls, which included six boundaries and six massive sixes. His partnership with Shreyas Iyer, who remained unbeaten at 53, played a pivotal role in India's successful run chase. The pair ensured that India reached the target with 116 balls to spare.

Pakistan's Battling Effort

Pakistan, after winning the toss, set a respectable target of 192 runs. Their skipper, Babar Azam, played a crucial knock of 50 runs, and Rizwan contributed 49 runs to the total. However, the Indian bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, made life difficult for the Pakistani batsmen, taking timely wickets to restrict them to 191 runs.

Bowling Brilliance

The Indian bowling attack lived up to its reputation, with Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav both scalping two wickets each. Siraj and Hardik Pandya also made significant contributions to curtail Pakistan's progress. Their effective bowling and tight fielding ensured that Pakistan was dismissed for 191 runs.

What Lies Ahead

India's splendid form in the competition bodes well for their future prospects in the tournament. With upcoming matches against Bangladesh, New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka, and South Africa, the Men in Blue seem to be on the right track to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

The Thrilling Rivalry Continues

The rivalry between India and Pakistan on the cricket field has always been a spectacle for fans worldwide. The victory in this high-stakes encounter not only solidifies India's position in the tournament but also adds another chapter to this historic cricketing feud.