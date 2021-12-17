हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik reveals wife Sania Mirza 'does not know how to cook'

Two days ago, while facing questions alongside Wahab Riaz on sidelines of Lanka Premier League, Malik revealed that his wife does not know to cook.

Shoaib Malik reveals wife Sania Mirza &#039;does not know how to cook&#039;
(Source: Twitter)

It's been 11 years since Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza got married to Pakistani cricket legend Shoaib Malik. This is one of its kind love story that went beyond borders. 

Two days ago, while facing questions alongside Wahab Riaz on sidelines of Lanka Premier League, Malik revealed that his wife Sania does not know to cook. 

He was then asked a question whether he is fussy about food. Malik's reply revealed a thing or two about their marriage. 

He said, "Ask this question to my wife. Then you get a detailed answer. That's why she does not know how to cook and she orders from outside. Because I am fussy."

Sania is still playing tennis and she travels all over the world to try and win titles. Malik also continues to play international cricket. He recently featured for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup where he played a crucial role in taking the team to the semi-finals where they lost to Australia. 

Sania had also accompanied Malik to UAE where the tournament took place. 

After their marriage, they made UAE their home from where they can travel to their countries easily.

 

Tags:
Shoaib MalikSania MirzaCricketTennisLanka Premier League
