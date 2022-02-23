THIS player should replace Cheteshwar Pujara at No 3 in Tests, says Gautam Gambhir

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane were not picked when BCCI selectors announced the Test squad for the Sri Lanka series that kickstarts in early March.

Both of these batters were in extreme pressure to deliver in the past few series and with their failure to shine with the bat in the away Tests against South Africa, selectors decided to speak to them and tell them that they will not have to make way for youngsters in the playing XI.

With Pujara no more there at the No 3 spot, a position which has been quite synonymous with him, it will be interesting to see who replaces him?

Former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir has a suggestion.

In a Star Sports show, he took the name of Shreyas Iyer as an able replacement for Pujara.

He said, "He has been brilliant so far. He showed it during his innings against New Zealand. Not everyone can score a century in their first Test innings. He has got all the shots and has the temperament of a middle-order batter. He can build an innings well and play anchor. He can be the perfect No. 3 batter for India. I don't see why he can't replace Pujara in India's Playing XI."

Iyer had struck a hundred in his debut innings for India against New Zealand last year. In the second innings too, he slammed a fifty. However, during the tour of South Africa, Iyer had to make way for the likes of Rahane and Pujara.

With both of them now dropped, Iyer is a certain starter and as per Gambhir, Iyer should be batting at 3.

We will soon know whether new red-ball captain for India Rohit Sharma agrees with Gambhir and puts Iyer at 3.

The 1st India vs Sri Lanka Test starts on 4 March in Mohali. The second Test is scheduled to be played in Bengaluru from 12 March.