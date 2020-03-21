Shreyas Iyer turns in-house magician during forced break amid coronavirus outbreak--Watch

With all the cricket activities across the world have come to a sudden halt due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer is making the most of his forced break by keeping himself engaged at home with new magic trick and promoting the importance of self-distancing.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently took to the official Twitter handle and posted a video of their in-house magician Iyer, who could be seen pulling out a new trick with a deck of cards along with his sister Natasha.

The country's cricket board also thanked Iyer for keeping everyone entertained and bringing smiles on their faces at a time when everyone is opting to stay indoor amid cronavirus outbreak.

"Trust our in-house magician @ShreyasIyer15 to keep us entertained when we are all indoors. Thanks for bringing smiles champ! #TeamIndia," the BCCI wrote.

In the video, the Delhi Capitals skipper could be seen performing a magin trick which he dubbed as "gun trick" with a deck of cards.

Besides BCCI, the Indian men's cricket team also posted the video on their official Instragram account and captioned the post as,"The little things you do matters Thank you @shreyas41 for spreading joy when we are all indoors #TeamIndia."

Notably, all the cricket activities across the world have come to standstill due to fear of coronavirus. The three-match ODI series between India and South Africa slated to take place from March 12 to 18 was called off recently, while the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to postpone the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) till April 15 amid coronavirus pandemic.

The virus outbreak, which was first reported in December 2019 from Wuhan city of China, has so far claimed the lives of more than 11,000 people and has affected more than 2,75,000 persons globally. It has so far affected more than 250 people in India and claimed the lives of four people.