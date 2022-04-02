हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

Shubman Gill ko kyu jaane diya: KKR fans roast their franchise after GT opener smashed 84 vs DC

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill smashed 84 in his second game for the franchise in Match 10 of IPL 2022. 

Shubman Gill ko kyu jaane diya: KKR fans roast their franchise after GT opener smashed 84 vs DC
Source: Twitter

As soon as he completed the fifty, KKR fans got upset with their franchise for letting him go ahead of the mega auctions last year. 

As soon as he completed the fifty, KKR fans got upset with their franchise for letting him go ahead of the mega auctions last year. 

The KKR fans roasted their own franchise like this:

Earlier, DC won the toss vs GT and asked Hardik Pandya-led side to bat first. Hardik did not mind as they were looking to bat first as well. In their 20 overs, GT managed a total of 171/6, mostly thanks to Gill's 84 which came off just 46 balls.  

Tags:
IPL 2022GT vs DCShubman GillGujarat Titans
