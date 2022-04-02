Shubman Gill ko kyu jaane diya: KKR fans roast their franchise after GT opener smashed 84 vs DC

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill smashed 84 in his second game for the franchise in Match 10 of IPL 2022.

As soon as he completed the fifty, KKR fans got upset with their franchise for letting him go ahead of the mega auctions last year.

The KKR fans roasted their own franchise like this:

Missing @ShubmanGill badly in KKR. _ It's unlucky we can't retain this fantastic player... Venky Iyer's one season and we lost this gem__ — Prabhat Singh _ (@iampbdawn) April 2, 2022

Missing Gill in purple __ — A.U-Baller (@ArafHassan3) April 2, 2022

But letting go of @ShubmanGill by not retaining such a talented player who would have been a long time investment is foolishness as he gave wonderful opening stands due to which we got in the way to finals in 2021_..See the way he batted against DC today @VenkyMysore — Rahul Chanda __ (@rahulchanda_71) April 2, 2022

Bruh gill on 82__ big mistake to leave him — Sledgie (@Sledgie5) April 2, 2022

Earlier, DC won the toss vs GT and asked Hardik Pandya-led side to bat first. Hardik did not mind as they were looking to bat first as well. In their 20 overs, GT managed a total of 171/6, mostly thanks to Gill's 84 which came off just 46 balls.