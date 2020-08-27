Sir Don Bradman's birth anniversary: Former Australian batsman remains untouched in all-time Test rankings

On the occasion of Sir Don Bradman's birth anniversary, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed that the late Australian batsman continues to lead the highest Test ratings of all-time.

The world cricket governing body took to its official Twitter handle and shared the all-time Test rankings for batsmen.

Bradman is leading the all-time Test ranking list with a total of 961 points--a rating which continues to remain untouched.

He is being followed by Australian swashbuckling batsman Steve Smith, whose highest Test rating is of 947 points.

England duo of Len Hutton (945) and Jack Hobbs (942) and former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting (942) round off the top five.

"One batsman Multiple extraordinary records.Don Bradman's highest Test rating is untouched," the ICC tweeted.

Bradman made his international debut for Australia with a Test match against England in November 1928.

Regarded as one of the best batsmen of all time, Bradman amassed a total of 6,996 runs in 52 matches he played for the national side in the longest format of the game.He also notched up 29 hundreds in Test cricket.

Bradman did not feature for Australia in ODIs and T20Is, but he featured in 234 first-class games and amassed 28,067 runs.

On February 27, 2001, Bradman beathed his last at the age of 92.