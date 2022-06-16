NewsCricket
Sri Lanka will take on Australia in the second ODI in the five-match series at the Pallekele International Stadium on Thursday (June 16). Australia are leading the series 1-0 after winning the rain-hit first ODI by 2 wickets via DLS method. Australian team’s injury woes deepened on Wednesday as star all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been ruled out of the remainder of the ODI series against Sri Lanka due to a side strain, Cricket Australia announced.

Matthew Kuhnemann and Travis Head have been called up as the replacement player for Stoinis for the remaining four ODI games. The blow to Stoinis, who suffered a side strain while he was batting during the first ODI at the Pallekele Stadium, leaves Australia without a fully fit seam-bowling all-rounder.

The 32-year-old will play no further part in the five-match series. Stoinis smashed 44 off 31 to help his side in Tuesday’s two-wicket win in Pallekele. Ashton Agar appears unlikely to play any further part in the one-day international series. Agar, who also got injured on Tuesday evening’s two-wicket win over Sri Lanka, will remain in Sri Lanka with the one-day squad but his focus looks set to shift towards regaining fitness for the two-Test series in Galle.

Australia have amassed a growing list of injuries in the early stages of the tour. Fast bowler Kane Richardson has already flown home due to a hamstring problem and Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott and Mitchell Marsh are also out of action and Cameron Green not fit enough to bowl against Sri Lanka. With Mitchell Starc still sidelined due to a finger injury, it has become a horror tour injury-wise for the Aussies, who have now had six players go down in less than a fortnight.

Match Details

Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd ODI

Venue: Pallekele International Stadium

Date & Time: June 16 at 2.30 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Six network and SonyLiv website and app

SL vs AUS Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: David Warner, Steve Smith, Charith Asalanka, Marnus Labuschagne, Aaron Finch

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Josh Hazlewood, Chamika Karunaratne

Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Vice-Captain: Kusal Mendis

SL vs AUS Probable Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tavis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood

