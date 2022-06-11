Sri Lanka will be eager to win the third and last T20 vs Australia in order to avoid an embarrassing whitewash in hands of the visiting Australians. The third and final T20I match of the series is slated to be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka.

Aussies dominated the first match, beating Sri Lankans by 10 wickets in the opening contest to kick off the series on a promising note. In the second match, despite the hosts spirited fight the Aaron Finch-led side clinched a thrilling 3 -wicket win and took a 2-0 lead.

The Sri Lankans will be under pressure to finish on a high and carry the winning momentum into the ODI series.

SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: David Warner

Vice-Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva

Suggested Playing XI for SL vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis

Batsmen: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Danushka Gunathilaka

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Glenn Maxwell, Charith Asalanka

Bowlers: Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood, Dushmantha Chameera

Sri Lanka vs Australia Possible Starting XI:

Sri Lanka Predicted XI: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara

Australia Predicted XI: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood