हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sri Lanka vs Australia 2022

SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SL vs AUS 3rd T20 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, 7:00 PM IST June 11

Check out Dream 11 prediction for the 3rd T20I between Australia and Sri Lanka to be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka

SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SL vs AUS 3rd T20 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, 7:00 PM IST June 11

Sri Lanka will be eager to win the third and last T20 vs Australia in order to avoid an embarrassing whitewash in hands of the visiting Australians. The third and final T20I match of the series is slated to be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka.

Aussies dominated the first match, beating Sri Lankans by 10 wickets in the opening contest to kick off the series on a promising note. In the second match, despite the hosts spirited fight the Aaron Finch-led side clinched a thrilling 3 -wicket win and took a 2-0 lead.

The Sri Lankans will be under pressure to finish on a high and carry the winning momentum into the ODI series. 

SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: David Warner

Vice-Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva

Suggested Playing XI for SL vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis

Batsmen: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Danushka Gunathilaka

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Glenn Maxwell, Charith Asalanka

Bowlers: Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood, Dushmantha Chameera

Sri Lanka vs Australia Possible Starting XI:

Sri Lanka Predicted XI: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara

Australia Predicted XI: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sri Lanka vs Australia 2022Sri Lanka vs Australia 3rd T20ISri Lanka vs Australia 3rd T20I Dream 11 predictionSL vs AUS 3rd T20 Dream 11 predictionSri Lanka vs Australia Dream11Fantasy 11 SL vs AUS
Next
Story

SL vs AUS, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Australia 3rd T20I in India?

Must Watch

PT10M48S

Desh Superfast: Mafia connection in Prayagraj Violence