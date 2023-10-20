SL Vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 17 in Lucknow, 1030AM IST, October 21

Following the Netherlands' victory against South Africa in Delhi, captain Scott Edwards boastfully discussed "total cricket," a football-inspired tactical arrangement that caused a stir in the 1970s. To put it simply, it's an idea wherein any participant, save for the custodian, can assume the function of any other player in a fluid, versatile, and synchronised system. Now the focus shifts to the game against Sri Lanka as the Dutch eye another win in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. (Cricket World Cup 2023: 'Just Pakistan Things,' Shaheen Afridi And Co Trolled After Bizarre Review For David Warner)

Sri Lanka was second only to Australia with their 21-game 2003 ODI winning streak, having won 13 of them little over a month prior. However, since then, the tide has drastically changed, and they have only won once in six games. The Netherlands' shape and mentality—that of the 'outsider' and 'non-elite'—exacerbate their problems. Thus far in this tournament, Edwards's team has successfully brought to life the big-event cliché that "every team can beat every other team on their day," leaving Sri Lanka to suck their wounds time and again. (Fan's Tinder Date Helps Him Get Ticket For IND Vs Pak World Cup Clash, Here's What Happened)

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 15 Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Kusal Mendis, Scott Edwards

Batter: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera

All-rounder: Bas de Leede, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka

Bowler: Roelof Van Der Merwe, Paul Van Meekeren, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanaka

SL vs NED Predicted 11s

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara/Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.