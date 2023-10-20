India vs Pakistan game in any tournament is a dream for all cricket fans to watch. In an interesting turn of events, a guy named Rohan got his dream fulfilled with a clever Tinder bio. Yes, you read that right, a bio on a dating application on the mobile phone of a human being got him a date and a ticket to the IND vs PAK clash which was played on October 14 in Ahmedabad. A woman named Khushi Sheth took Rohan to watch the mega clash after she read his caption asking for a partner and tickets to the cricket game in Ahmedabad.

Khushi shared a video of her experience with Rohan on Instagram and the video went viral after she revealed how they enjoyed their date. Checkout the viral video below: (Cricket World Cup 2023: 'Just Pakistan Things,' Shaheen Afridi And Co Trolled After Bizarre Review For David Warner)

"Swiped on Rohan on Tinder and decided to take him as my plus one for Ind-Pak, Watching India win with someone as crazy as me - what a vibe," read the caption of her post.

The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry is one of the most intense and storied rivalries in the world of sports. Rooted in historical and political tensions, this cricket clash extends far beyond the boundaries of the game. (Irfan Pathan Shares Old Reports Of Attack On Indian Team In Pakistan After PCB Lodges Complaint With ICC Over Crowd Behavior)

Matches between the two cricketing giants are marked by high stakes, passionate fans, and immense pressure on the players. The contests often carry the weight of national pride, making them emotionally charged affairs. Iconic moments, heated encounters, and the sheer talent on display have made India vs. Pakistan matches must-watch events. The rivalry transcends the cricket field, reflecting the complex relationship between these neighboring nations.

With a seven-wicket victory against Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 14, India preserved their perfect record against the country in the history of the ODI World Cup. At the major tournament, this was India's record-tying eighth victory over their fiercest opponents. India's bowling assault was equally important as the team's success, as they bowled out Pakistan for 191 runs after captain Rohit Sharma chose to bowl first. Other Pakistani batters did not show much promise, but Babar Azam (50) and Mohammed Rizwan (49) did. Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kuldeep Yadav all took two wickets apiece for India. In response, India was led home by Rohit's scorching 86-run innings and Shreyas Iyer's undefeated 53.