Cricket World Cup 2023: 'Just Pakistan Things,' Shaheen Afridi And Co Trolled After Bizarre Review For David Warner

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and his teammates were trolled brutally on social media after losing their review in the very first ball bowling against Australia on Friday (October 20) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pat Cummins' Australia.

Fans on social media went berserk after Pakistan dropped Warner in the first five overs and also lost a review for Warner in the first ball of the game.

Pakistan lost the review on the first ball of the first inning.

Was it out or not out? #CWC23 #AUSvsPAK

In the last 3 matches Warner has played against Pakistan, he has scored: 107, 179, and 130. It's important to get him early; did this overeagerness contribute to the poor review?
#AUSvsPAK #CWC23 #CWC2023 #Cricket #PakistanCricket

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to field first against Australia in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

Following defeats to India and South Africa in their first two matches, Pat Cummins-led Australia returned to winning ways after registering a 5-wicket victory over Sri Lanka.

Pakistan's disappointing loss to India last time out was a setback after their strong start. However, the Men in Green will have a chance to make amends when they take on five-time champions at Bengaluru today. (Cricket World Cup 2023 Australia Vs Pakistan Bengaluru Weather Report: Will Rain Interrupt AUS Vs PAK Match At M Chinnaswamy Stadium)

Speaking at the time of the toss, Babar Azam said, "We will bowl first. The pitch looks really good. We have had a couple of good sessions. We are hoping to do well. We need to do well in batting. We will try our best. Shadab is not playing."

Australia captain Pat Cummins said, "We would have had a bowl as well. The energy was awesome even though they had a big partnership. The intent from our guys was excellent. The way we played against Lanka, we should do the same. The same. Everyone good to go."

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood. (With ANI inputs)