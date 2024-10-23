SL vs WI 2nd ODI FREE Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies ODI Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop In India?

SL vs WI 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka, under the guidance of their new head coach Sanath Jayasuriya, are riding high on momentum after a victory in the first ODI against West Indies. With their sights set on clinching the series, the hosts will look to continue their dominant form in the second ODI and seal the series win. Meanwhile, the Shai Hope-led West Indies will be aiming for a comeback, hoping to overcome the challenges posed by tricky playing conditions and level the series.

During the first ODI, West Indies once again had to contend with wet conditions at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. After choosing to bat first, they faced unfavorable weather, with rain interrupting play in the 39th over. The rain break came at a crucial time, affecting their momentum and hampering their chances of posting a challenging total.

Sri Lanka’s bowlers made the most of the opportunity on a dry surface early on, and after the rain delay, the West Indies bowlers struggled with a slippery ball. This provided a decisive edge to Sri Lanka, who chased down the revised target and won by five wickets under the DLS method.

Sri Lankan skipper Charith Asalanka acknowledged that the wet conditions played a role in their victory, putting the West Indies bowlers at a disadvantage.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When will the SL vs WI 2nd ODI take place?

The SL vs WI 2nd ODI will be played on Wednesday, October 23.

What is the venue for the SL vs WI 2nd ODI?

The SL vs WI 2nd ODI will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

At what time will the SL vs WI 2nd ODI start?

The SL vs WI 2nd ODI will start at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where can fans in India watch the SL vs WI 2nd ODI on TV?

Sony Sports network will live telecast the SL vs WI 2nd ODI match in India.

Where can fans in India watch the SL vs WI 2nd ODI on mobile app or website?

SonyLiv app and website will provide the live stream of the SL vs WI 2nd ODI in India. Additionally, fans can also catch the live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website.

In the T20I series preceding the ODIs, West Indies suffered a 2-1 defeat in Dambulla, but head coach Daren Sammy referred to it as a "moral victory," hinting that Sri Lanka favored spin-friendly conditions for the remainder of the tour. However, wet surfaces have proven to be a persistent challenge for the Caribbean team.