Smriti Mandhana scripts new record as India Women bounce back against South Africa

Smriti Mandhana was the star performer from the Indian camp as the opener scored an unbeaten 80 from 64 balls to help the hosts bounce back in the five-match ODI series. Chasing a paltry 158-run target against South Africa Women in the second T20I, Mandhana along with Punam Raut added 138 runs for the second wicket as India wrapped up the contest in 28.4 overs.

This was Mandhana's tenth consecutive fifty-plus knock during a run-chase, making her the first cricketer to achieve this feat. Mandhana's during the course of her innings overtook New Zealand's Suzie Bates, who had slammed nine consecutive fifty-plus scores during run-chases in ODIs between 2015 and 2017.

In response to South Africa's first-inning total, India got off to a slow start, losing Jemimah Rodrigues early in the innings. However, Mandhana found great support from Punam, as the pair made sure India Women bounce back in the series in comprehensive manner.

Batting at a strike-rate of 125.00, Mandhana went on to hit 10 fours and three sixes and finished the contest by hitting Nadine de Klerk for two consecutive boundaries in the 29th over.

Punam, on the other hand, maintained a cautious approach and finished the innings unbeaten on 62 from 89 balls.

Earlier in the day, India skipper Mithali Raj won the toss and invited South Africa to bat first. Veteran India cricketer Jhulan Goswami emerged as the standout bowler from the Indian camp as she finished her 10-over quota with four wickets and gave away 42 runs.

Spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad picked three wickets from nine overs, while seamer Mansi Joshi scalped two.

With this win the series is now squared at 1-1, and the third ODI will be played on March 12 in Lucknow.