Cricket

Sourav Ganguly sat in selection meetings, overstepping BCCI rules, claim former selectors

Former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is in the news again for all the wrong reasons. 

(Source: Twitter)

Former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is in the news again for all the wrong reasons. 

Not long back, he and former captain Virat Kohli were at loggerheads due to sacking of Kohli from ODI captaincy. 

There have been accusations laid on Ganguly that he has say over team selections and that he sits in the meetings of the selection committee. This is when the new BCCI constitution has clearly stated that a BCCI president is barred from having any role in picking the national team in order to keep the independance and autonony of the selection committee intact. 

Selectors, who have not been named in the report, have admitted that Ganguly often logged in to the meeting online and nobody objected knowing he was the president. They also said that his presence made members of the selection committee uncomfortable and that it had an indirect effect on the selections.

So far Ganguly has not made any statements after this report blaming him for overstepping BCCI consitution norms has appeared in media.

 

 

