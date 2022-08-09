Sourav Ganguly the Indian cricket legend and current BCCI president tweeted on India women's heartbreaking defeat in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 final against Australia. The tweet was about India's performance and congratulating them on a silver medal. Fans were not impressed with Ganguly's tweet as many suggested it as was 'disappointing' to see the BCCI president tweeting the women's team will return back home with disappointment.

"Congratulations to the Indian women's team for winning silver ..But they will go home disappointed as it was their game tonite ..@BCCIWomen,” he had tweeted.

Checkout the angry reactions on the BCCI president here...

This guy is an absolute

Shame that he is the president of World's most powerful board https://t.co/slQz1drjPI August 8, 2022

they shouldn't be disappointed, they should be proud of that silver medal



they should be disappointed for still not having a proper system in place for them



and it's a bit ironic when he talks about a final game lol#CWG2022 https://t.co/ydsrD7ow7o Nikhil Mane (@nikhiltait) August 8, 2022

The biggest disappointment is you. https://t.co/gBj47PO0HD Sushrutha (@3eyeview) August 8, 2022

With all due respect Sir, we need Women’s IPL even a month long.



Currently we have the top middle order & bowlers sorted, but we need that pressure handling scenarios.



That’ll only come through leagues like WBBL & the Women’s Hundred



Women’s Challenger Trophy is not enough https://t.co/Pu5RVJo38K — Adi (@aaditea__) August 7, 2022

They will come back home proud as they nearly took down the mighty Aussies. https://t.co/WrgDKnSmHZ August 7, 2022

Australia finished at 161/8 as opener Beth Mooney top-scored with 61. Apart from the 74-run stand between Beth and captain Meg Lanning, Australia wasn't allowed to break free as India conceded only 36 runs in the last five overs, taking five scalps. India were splendid in their fielding, making tight stops, taking brilliant catches and effecting terrific run-outs. With the ball, Renuka Thakur and Sneh Rana took two wickets each while Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav had a wicket apiece.

However, chasing a target of 162 India kept losing wickets in the middle after skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scored a brilliant fifty. Ashleigh Gardner and Megan Schutt were top performers for Aussies with the ball. Schutt picked two wickets while Gardner claimed three. Australia were just too good for India as they are now the CWG champions and World Cup champions as well. India were brilliant in the semifinal but the Aussies were a slight better than them in final.