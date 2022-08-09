NewsCricket
SOURAV GANGULY

Sourav Ganguly SLAMMED for tweet on India women's CWG 2022 campaign due to THIS reason

Sourav Ganguly the Indian cricket legend and current BCCI president tweeted on India women's heartbreaking defeat in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 final against Australia. The tweet was about India's performance and congratulating them on a silver medal. Fans were not impressed with Ganguly's tweet as many suggested it as was 'disappointing' to see the BCCI president tweeting the women's team will return back home with disappointment.

Last Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 09:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Sourav Ganguly SLAMMED for tweet on India women's CWG 2022 campaign due to THIS reason

Sourav Ganguly the Indian cricket legend and current BCCI president tweeted on India women's heartbreaking defeat in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 final against Australia. The tweet was about India's performance and congratulating them on a silver medal. Fans were not impressed with Ganguly's tweet as many suggested it as was 'disappointing' to see the BCCI president tweeting the women's team will return back home with disappointment.

"Congratulations to the Indian women's team for winning silver ..But they will go home disappointed as it was their game tonite ..@BCCIWomen,” he had tweeted.

Checkout the angry reactions on the BCCI president here...

Australia finished at 161/8 as opener Beth Mooney top-scored with 61. Apart from the 74-run stand between Beth and captain Meg Lanning, Australia wasn't allowed to break free as India conceded only 36 runs in the last five overs, taking five scalps. India were splendid in their fielding, making tight stops, taking brilliant catches and effecting terrific run-outs. With the ball, Renuka Thakur and Sneh Rana took two wickets each while Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav had a wicket apiece.

However, chasing a target of 162 India kept losing wickets in the middle after skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scored a brilliant fifty. Ashleigh Gardner and Megan Schutt were top performers for Aussies with the ball. Schutt picked two wickets while Gardner claimed three. Australia were just too good for India as they are now the CWG champions and World Cup champions as well. India were brilliant in the semifinal but the Aussies were a slight better than them in final.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will there be a ban on 'Chinese Manjha'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why was there a delayed action from government on Shrikant Tyagi?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political tears over arrest of suspected ISIS helper caught from Batla House area
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Jagdeep Dhankhar's victory was already decided
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA Video
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA Video
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!