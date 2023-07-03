Sourav Ganguly Underscores This Spinner’s Role In India’s World Cup Team

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has urged the Indian team management to keep a close watch on seasoned leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for the upcoming ODI World Cup. Although Chahal was part of the squad for last year’s T20 World Cup in Australia, he did not get a chance to play as India exited the tournament in the semi-finals after a loss to England. Ganguly believes that while India has other talented wrist spinners like Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi at their disposal, Chahal could be a crucial asset to their chances of success.

Speaking on Star Sports, Sourav Ganguly said, “(Ravi) Bishnoi and Kuldeep (Yadav) are there but (Yuzvendra) Chahal somehow misses big tournaments. He performs extremely consistently in shorter formats, whether it is 20-over or 50-over. It is important to keep an eye on him as well.”

Importance of spinners against SENA countries

Sourav Ganguly also said that wrist spinners pose a significant challenge for teams from SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia), especially considering that the World Cup will be held in India. He recalled the impact made by wrist spinner Piyush Chawla during the 2011 tournament, stating, “When you will play Australia, England or South Africa, a wrist-spinner makes a difference in these conditions. In 2011, there was Piyush Chawla, who bowled well.”

Sourav Ganguly stressed that India has historically been successful in tournaments when their spinners have excelled. He referenced the 2007 World T20 in South Africa, where wrist spinners, along with the fast bowlers, played a vital role. Ganguly mentioned the inclusion of Harbhajan Singh in that team, adding, “Having a wrist spinner in Indian conditions will be of utmost importance.”

India will kickstart their World Cup campaign on October 8 against Australia in Chennai on a track that could well assist the slower bowlers.