Squads for India U19 4-day games against South Africa & Quadrangular series announced

MUMBAI: The India U19 squad for the two 4-day games against South Africa U19 starting from February 20, 2019 was announced by the Junior Selection committee on Tuesday. The second 4-day game will start from February 26, 2019.

India U19 Squad for 4-day games against South Africa U19: Suraj Ahuja (C & WK) (Team Rajasthan), Divyaansh Saxena (MCA), Varun Nayanar (Kerala), Avneesh Sudha (Team Uttarakhand), Yashasvi Jaiswal (MCA), Vaibhav Kandpal (DDCA), Shaurya Saran (HPCA), Hrithik Shokeen (DDCA), Manav Suthar (Team Rajasthan), Manishi (JSCA), Sabir Khan (Bihar), Anshul Kamboj (Haryana), Rajvardhan Hangargekar (MHCA), Rohit Dattatraya (VCA), Rex Singh (Manipur), Vathsal Sharma (Kerala)

The committee also named the India U19 A & B teams for the Quadrangular One-day series starting from March 5, 2019. The other two teams in the tournament will be South Africa U19 & Afghanistan U19.



Squads for U19 Quadrangular series:



India U19 A: Nehal Wadhera (C) (PCA), Yashasvi Jaiswal (MCA), Qamran Iqbal (JKCA), Arjun Azad (PCA), Priyansh Arya (DDCA), Shashwat Rawat (BCA), Dhruv Chand Jurel (WK) (UPCA), Siddhesh Veer (MHCA), Ravi M Bishnoi (Team Rajasthan), Yuvraj Chaudhary (PCA), Shubhang Hegde (KSCA), Yatin Mangwani (MHCA), Ishan Afridi (MPCA), Kartik Tyagi (UPCA), Harsh Dubey (VCA), Akash Singh (Team Rajasthan)



India U19 B: Rahul Chandrol (C & WK) (MPCA), Thakur Tilak Verma (HYCA), Varun Lavande (MCA), Arya Sethi (Team Uttarakhand), Pragnesh Kanpillewar (MCA), Pradosh Ranjan Paul (TNCA), Sameer Rizvi (UPCA), Nitish Reddy (Andhra CA), Prayas Rayburman (CAB), Shivam Sharma (UPCA), Atharva Ankolekar (MCA), Sumeet Juyal (Team Uttarakhand), Prabhat Maurya (CAB), Sushant Mishra (JSCA), Purnank Tyagi (UPCA), Karan Lal (CAB)

Fixtures for U19 Quadrangular series as mentioned below:-

March 5: Ind U19 A vs SA U19; Ind U19 B vs Afg U19

March 7: Ind U19 A vs Afg U19; Ind U19 B vs SA U19

March 9: Ind U19 A vs Ind U19 B; SA U19 vs Afg U19

March 11: 3rd Place playoff - TBD; Final - TBD

All matches will be played in Thiruvananthapuram.