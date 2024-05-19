SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Punjab Kings In Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, 330PM IST, Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are in need of a win today in order to finish in the top-two of the standings, which will confirm them a spot in the Qualifier 1. The teams which play Qualifier 1 get another shot at the final even if they lose the match. Right now, they are on 15 points as their last match was washed out and they got one point. As a result they were assured a spot in th IPL 2024 playoffs. But to finish in the top-two, they must win today and hope that in evening, Rajasthan Royals (on 16 points) lose to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). If this happens, SRH will jump to the second spot with 17 points and RR will be third with 16.

SRH will be hoping that their openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma come good in this game. They have been aggressive in the powerplay, taking the team off to many fliers this season. SRH may not look to tone down their aggression in IPL. Punjab will be led by Jitesh Sharma as there is no Sam Curran in the squad anymore as he has left for national duty. Shikhar Dhawan will not play this match as he remains out due to injury. As far as Dream11 team for this match is concerned, Shashank Singh, Head, Abhishek, Ashutosh Sharma and Nitish Reddy are great choices.

SRH vs PBKS Dream 11 Fantasy Team Prediction

WICKETKEEPER: Heinrich Klaasen, Prabhsimran Singh

BATTERS: Travis Head (c), Abhishek Sharma (vc), Rilee Rossouw, Ashutosh Sharma

ALL-ROUNDERS: Shashank Singh, K. Nitesh Reddy

BOWLERS: Harshal Patel, T. Natarajan, Pat Cummins

PBKS vs SRH: Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Umran Malik, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akash Maharaj Singh

Punjab Kings Squad: Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Ashutosh Sharma, Tanay Thyagarajan, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Woakes, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

SRH vs PBKS: Probable Playing 11s

PBKS Probable XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (c & wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Harshal Patel, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar. [Impact sub: Arshdeep Singh].

SRH Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth. [Impact sub: T Natarajan].