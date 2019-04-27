close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka cancels Under-19 series against Pakistan after serial blasts

The Pakistan Under-19 team, led by  Rohail Nazir, were slated to play two four-day matches and three one-day matches against Sri Lanka in Galle and Hambantota from May 3. 

Sri Lanka cancels Under-19 series against Pakistan after serial blasts
Image Credits: ICC official website

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has decided to call off the Under-19 national side's series against Pakistan in the wake of recent multiple terror attacks in which 253 people were killed in Colombo.

Announcing the news, an SLC official said that Sri Lanka's cricket governing body has decided to take the decision as they don't want to take any risk. 

"The tour has been postponed indefinitely. It was a decision taken by SLC, as we didn't want to take any chances," the SLC official said.   

The Pakistan Under-19 team, led by  Rohail Nazir, were slated to play two four-day matches and three one-day matches against Sri Lanka in Galle and Hambantota from May 3. 

According to ESPNcricinfo, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was monitoring the situation and had kept the doors open for the series despite the situation in Sri Lanka. 

Pakistan's next assignment will come when they will visit South Africa in the month of June and July as a part of their preparation in the build-up to next year's Under-19 World Cup.

Tags:
Sri LankaPakistanCricketSouth AfricaWorld Cup
Next
Story

England's Alex Hales banned for recreational drug use

Must Watch

PT12M41S

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates