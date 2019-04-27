Sri Lanka cancels Under-19 series against Pakistan after serial blasts

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has decided to call off the Under-19 national side's series against Pakistan in the wake of recent multiple terror attacks in which 253 people were killed in Colombo.

Announcing the news, an SLC official said that Sri Lanka's cricket governing body has decided to take the decision as they don't want to take any risk.

"The tour has been postponed indefinitely. It was a decision taken by SLC, as we didn't want to take any chances," the SLC official said.

The Pakistan Under-19 team, led by Rohail Nazir, were slated to play two four-day matches and three one-day matches against Sri Lanka in Galle and Hambantota from May 3.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was monitoring the situation and had kept the doors open for the series despite the situation in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan's next assignment will come when they will visit South Africa in the month of June and July as a part of their preparation in the build-up to next year's Under-19 World Cup.