'Stay indoors, stay responsible': Royal Challengers Bangalore's message on coronavirus pandemic

With coronavirus cases increasing at a higher rate all across the world, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has taken to social media and urged its followers to stay indoor and responsible in order to fight the novel COVID-19.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the Bangalore-based franchise posted a GIF video wherein the RCB said that it is fine to bail out on plans for sometime in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The RCB further wrote that it is a time for everyone to put the health and safety of yourself and others above anything else.

"Listen up, Challengers. It's time to put the health and safety of yourself and others above everything else. Stay indoors, stay responsible! #PlayBold #StayHomeStaySafe #SocialDistancing," the RCB wrote.

— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 19, 2020

Last week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced the suspension of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) till April 15, 2020, due to the threat of novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The coronavirus was recently also declared a global 'pandemic' by the World Health Organization.

The virus outbreak, which was first reported in December 2019 from Wuhan city of China, has claimed the lives of more than 8,000 people and has affected more than 2,00,000 persons globally. India has reported three deaths and over 160 confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus.