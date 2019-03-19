Steve Smith dubs Jos Buttler as 'one of world's most destructive batsmen'

Former Australian skipper Steve Smith has called his Rajasthan Royals teammate Jos Buttler one of the "most destructive batters" in international cricket, heaping rich praise on the England wicketkeeper.

The Australian run-machine will be making a return to top-flight after serving a one-year international ban for his involvement in massive ball-tampering scanadal that took place during the four-match Test series against South Africa in March last year.

"Playing alongside Buttler will be great, batting with him makes things easier for me. He's an exciting player and one of the most destructive batters around the world," Smith said during a live interaction on the franchise's social media platform.

Smith's Australian teammate David Warner, who was also involved in the scandal, joined his respective team.

The 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is slated to take place from March 23 and Rajasthan will be playing their opening against Kings XI Punjab at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on March 26.

"It will be great - never got the chance to play in Jaipur with the Royals. I am sure the fans will come out in big numbers and support us," Smith said.

Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural edition of the IPL under Shane Warne's captaincy.