The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is scheduled to be played in Australia later this year. BCCI are trying out young players in the home and away series before finalising the 15-member squad for the mega event. Currently, there are as many four Indian openers that are in the scheme of things for the top two spots.

Fighting spirit Top team effort tonight @PunjabKingsIPL pic.twitter.com/V8cScG7Z4V — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 13, 2022

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are the obvious choices while Ishan Kishan could be the backup opener. Ruturaj Gaikwad is also in the mix but he will have to lift his game to get on the flight to Australia. However, one big name that is missing on this list is Shikhar Dhawan. The left-hand batsman is one of the most consistent run-getters in the last few IPL seasons. However, his name was dropped from the Indian squad after the West Indies series.

When asked if Dhawan could make India comeback and play the ICC T20 World Cup for India, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said, “No. I don’t see his name popping up. If it had to pop up, it would have been in this squad. A lot of guys have gone to England and he could have been in this squad. If he is not in this squad, I don’t see him ending in the mix (for T20 World Cup). My opening combination would have KL Rahul if he’s fit and Rohit Sharma alongside him."