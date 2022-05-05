Former Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina was seen at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's Eid Party on Thursday. Raina, who is also known as Mr IPL, is not part of IPL 2022 as a cricketer as he was not bought by any franchise in the mega auction, however, he was seen making his commentary debut in this season. Raina is part of IPL's Hindi commentary panel.

On Thursday, Suresh shared a photo with Salman, where both can be seen wearing black. Raina is wearing a black Pathani while Salman is donning a black shirt. "Always a pleasure meeting you Salman Bhai @beingsalmankhan #eidmubarak Outfit - @anitadongre Styling - @henna.akhtar," Suresh wrote in the caption.

Commenting on Suresh's photo a fan said, "two superstars in 1 frame." While a fan said, "My Fav Hero... My Fav Cricketer ." "both legend together wow osmm pic Raina bhai kya baat hai ," another fan wrote on Raina's post.

Why is Suresh Raina not playing IPL?

Raina was not bought by any franchise in this year's IPL auction. Raina played for CSK in 12 seasons out of 15. However, Raina was sidelined by CSK due to his recent form with the bat. Speaking on CSK's YouTube channel, CEO Kasi Viswanath stated the reason why Chennai did not buy Suresh Raina. He said, "Raina has been one of the most consistent performers for CSK for the last 12 years. Of course, it was very difficult for us, no to have Raina but at the same time you should also understand that the team composition depends on the form and kind of team which any team would like to have so that’s one of the reasons why we thought he may not fit into this team."