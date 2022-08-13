KL Rahul-led Indian cricket team is all set to take on Zimbabwe in the three-match ODI series while the key players enjoy a break ahead of the important Asia Cup 2022. India middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav also enjoys free time. Suya hosted India batsman Shreyas Iyer and Dhanashree Verma, the wife of Yuzvendra Chahal. SKY posted the photo with Iyer and Dhanashree on his Instagram story and trolled Yuzi in with an epic caption.

"About last night. Sorry @yuzi_chahal23 we din't miss you," Suryakumar wrote. Chahal, who loves spending time on social media, is yet to repsond to the troll.

Chahal and SKY have been named in India's squad for the Asia Cup 2022 while Iyer is in the stand-bys.

Asia Cup 2022 Squad

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

Livestreaming Details

Asia Cup 2022 will be telecast all over the world and there are a few different broadcasters who will telecast and stream the matches in different parts of the world.

In India

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India. Disney+ Hotstar will present the live streaming.

In Pakistan

PTV and Ten Sports are the official broadcasters of the tournament in Pakistan.

In Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Gazi TV will telecast all the matches of the tournament.

In Afghanistan

Ariana TV will present the live streaming of the tournament in Afghanistan.

In Australia

Fox Sports will present the live action of the tournament in Australia.

In New Zealand

Sky Sports will present the live action of the tournament in New Zealand.

In South Africa

In South Africa, the SuperSport network will present the live-action of the tournament.

In the USA

Willow TV will present the live action of the tournament in the USA.

In the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports will present the live streaming of the tournament.

In the Middle East

In Middle Eastern regions like UAE, OSN Sports Cricket will present the live telecast of the matches.