KL RAHUL

Breaking: KL Rahul replaces Shikhar Dhawan as India captain for ZIM ODI series

KL Rahul was recovering from injury at NCA and was tested positive for COVID ahead of West Indies T20I series. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 09:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau

India opening batsman KL Rahul has recovered from Covid and is set to lead Team India in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe starting from August 18 at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday. Rahul will replace Shikhar Dhawan, who was named skipper for the series. 

BCCI's official statement read," The BCCI Medical Team has assessed KL Rahul and cleared him to play in the upcoming three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has appointed him the captain of the side and named Shikhar Dhawan as his deputy."

India tour of Zimbabwe 2022 Schedule

Aug 18 - Zimbabwe vs India, 1st ODI - Harare Sports Club, Harare - 12:45 PM

Aug 20 - Zimbabwe vs India, 2nd ODI - Harare Sports Club, Harare - 12:45 PM

Aug 22 - Zimbabwe vs India, 3rd ODI Harare Sports Club, Harare - 12:45 PM

India tour of Zimbabwe 2022 Squads

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

India tour of Zimbabwe 2022 Live Streaming and Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for India's tour of Zimbabwe. The live streaming of the 3-match ODI series will be available on Sony Liv.

