Buttler Becomes 9th Batter In History To Cross 10,000 T20 Runs, Joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma In Elite List

England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler became the ninth batter in the history of cricket to get past the ten thousand run mark in the T20 format on Friday. His eye-catching knock of 83(36) allowed Lancashire Lightning to clinch two crucial points as their chances of securing a place in the Vitality Blast quarter-finals improved drastically with a 27-run win against Derbyshire Falcons. In his impressive knock of 83, Buttler struck six sixes as he and his national team-mate Liam Livingstone orchestrated a fruitful second-wicket partnership of 101 runs in just 41 balls, with Lancashire reaching 177/ 4 in 15 overs. Their feat becomes more impressive as the game was delayed for approximately by 80 minutes due to the intervention of rain.

Buttler's knock came to an end as he was caught by Leus du Plooy in Zaman Khan's over. Even though he fell short by 17 runs from his century, still he walked back to the pavilion by becoming only the ninth player to hit 10,000 T20 runs. He has joined the elite list which includes former West Indies opener Chris Gayle who sits at the helm of the list with 14,562 runs in T20 cricket. Shoaib Malik holds the second position with 12,528 runs. While Kieron Pollard sits in the third position with 12,175 runs.

41-0 (4.0)



The only Indian player to feature in the Top 5 ranking is the stalwart batter Virat Kohli in 4th position with 11,965 runs ahead of the likes of David Warner and Rohit Sharma. After the match, Buttler reflected back on his knock and said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo, "I really enjoyed that. It was a lot of fun batting out there with Livi. He puts so much pressure on bowlers. Any time you can extend the partnership like we did tonight it's hard to control the scoring rate."