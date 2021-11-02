T20 World Cup 2021: Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar says Team India divided into two factions

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar believes the Indian national men's cricket team is divided into groups currently, one which backs Kohli and the other that doesn't and this infight is the main reason why the pre-tournament favourites are on the brink of being knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2021.

“Why I can see that there are two camps within the team? One is with the Kohli and one against Kohli. It’s crystal clear. The team is looking divided. I don’t know why this is happening. Maybe it’s because of his last T20 World Cup as a skipper. Maybe he made wrong decisions, which is true. But he’s a great cricketer, and we have to respect him,” Akhtar told Sportskeeda.

The Indian team looked clueless tonight I really don’t know why.. pic.twitter.com/c2nbGQIWkN — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 31, 2021

The 46-year-old further said that Virat Kohli's men did not have any game plan in the group clash against New Zealand. He admitted that toss is playing a huge role in the competition in UAE but merely losing it does not guarantee a win for the opponent. A concrete game plan could have still saved the Indian side.

He said, "Yes, criticism is important because they played bad cricket against New Zealand and had the wrong attitude. Yesterday, after they lost the toss, everyone’s heads were down.

“They had no idea whatsoever. India, you only lost the toss by that time, not the whole match. They were just present there, and had no game-plan whatsoever."

India are currently pT29laced fifth in Group B. Scotland and India are the only two teams who have not been able to open their account in this competition so far.