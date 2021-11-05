T20 World Cup 2021: 'Just love watching KL Rahul bat', Twitter reacts as KL Rahul smashes quickfire fifty

Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja starred with the ball before KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma firing knocks helped India defeat Scotland by eight wickets in the Group 2 match of Super 12 stage of the ongoing ICC men`s T20 World Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

India needed to chase 86 runs in 7.1 overs to better their net-run rate from Afghanistan but the Virat Kohli-led side did the needful in 6.3 overs.

With this win, India moved to the third spot with four points in Group 2.Chasing 86, India got off to a firing start as the openers registered the fastest team fifty of the ongoing tournament.

Rahul and Rohit kept smashing boundaries as India raced to 70 in the five overs. However, Bradley Wheal removed Rohit on 30 but India kept inching closer to a thumping win.In the end, India chased down the target in just 6.3 overs, minutes after losing the wicket of Rahul.

Rahul, especially, was exceptional as he reached his fifty in just 18 balls. As soon as match ended, Twitter was talking about him, complimenting the Punjab Kings captain for his knock.

Just love watching KL Rahul bat..... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 5, 2021

KL Rahul 50 off 18 balls - the second fastest in India's T20I history. Fastest: Yuvraj Singh (12 balls). — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) November 5, 2021

Fastest Fifty by Indian:- _In T20 World Cup - KL Rahul (18).

_In IPL - KL Rahul (14).#INDvsSCO #KlRahul pic.twitter.com/WFoOjNE0wf — KL RAHUL LIFELINE (@KLRlifeline) November 5, 2021

Good to see @klrahul11 spending some time out with the @CricketScotland players following the match...#INDvsSCO pic.twitter.com/rYAAZBxexs — Sandipan Banerjee (@im_sandipan) November 5, 2021

Perfect Birthday Gift From KL Rahul To Athiya Shetty pic.twitter.com/rg0IGsCZiq — Pratik (@122mlongsix) November 5, 2021

Fifty from 18 balls ( SR : 263 )

_ Leading run scorer for India in T20 wc 2021

_ Fastest fifty in T20 wc 2021

_ Second consecutive half century KL Rahul for you #KLRahul | #INDvsSCO pic.twitter.com/rCrxNJvsqk — KL Rehul (@OrangeCapPopa) November 5, 2021

With inputs from ANI