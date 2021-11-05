हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
T20 World Cup 2021

T20 World Cup 2021: 'Just love watching KL Rahul bat', Twitter reacts as KL Rahul smashes quickfire fifty

T20 World Cup 2021: &#039;Just love watching KL Rahul bat&#039;, Twitter reacts as KL Rahul smashes quickfire fifty
File image of KL Rahul. (Source: Twitter)

Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja starred with the ball before KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma firing knocks helped India defeat Scotland by eight wickets in the Group 2 match of Super 12 stage of the ongoing ICC men`s T20 World Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

India needed to chase 86 runs in 7.1 overs to better their net-run rate from Afghanistan but the Virat Kohli-led side did the needful in 6.3 overs.

With this win, India moved to the third spot with four points in Group 2.Chasing 86, India got off to a firing start as the openers registered the fastest team fifty of the ongoing tournament.

Rahul and Rohit kept smashing boundaries as India raced to 70 in the five overs. However, Bradley Wheal removed Rohit on 30 but India kept inching closer to a thumping win.In the end, India chased down the target in just 6.3 overs, minutes after losing the wicket of Rahul.

Rahul, especially, was exceptional as he reached his fifty in just 18 balls. As soon as match ended, Twitter was talking about him, complimenting the Punjab Kings captain for his knock. 

With inputs from ANI

