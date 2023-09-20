T20 World Cup 2024: India Vs Pakistan Match To Take Place In THIS City In The United States, Says Report

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will be organising the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in West Indies and for the first time in the United States. One of the biggest clashes in the T20 World Cup 2024 will be one between arch-rivals India and Pakistan and the ICC have finalised a venue for this blockbuster clash in the United States.

According to a Cricbuzz report, the ICC are set to organise the India vs Pakistan clash at a 34,000-seater pop-up facility about 30 miles east of New York City, which will be one of the venue for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. The facility will be erected in the Eisenhower Park spread across 930 acres in East Meadow about 30 miles east of Manhattan.

“The announcement is set to come within months after the substantive talks between ICC and New York City officials fell through for the construction of a similar pop venue in Van Cortlandt Park in the borough of Bronx. The city officials were compelled to drop the plans for Bronx after some heavy resistance from some of the locals residing around the park and one of the cricket leagues that is based out of the same park. Bronx’s loss was Nassau County’s gain as the ICC proved to be quick on its feet to materialize negotiations with the Nassau County officials, the administrators of the Eisenhower Park,” the Cricbuzz report stated.

The highly-anticipated next India vs Pakistan fixture is set to take place in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14. The two sides faced off twice in the Asia Cup 2023 this month, with the first game getting washed out due to rain in Kandy and Rohit Sharma’s Team India thrashed Babar Azam-led Pakistan by 228 runs in the Super 4 clash in Colombo.

“The USA media rights for ICC events are believed to be amongst the top 4 countries in terms of dollar value. The designation of USA as co-hosts for the T20 World Cup was one such affirmative action from the ICC,” the report added.

The lack of cricket infrastructure in the United States has been a matter of great speculation ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024. The inaugural Major League Cricket 2023 unveiled a 15,000-seater stadium in Dallas this year, but apart from that and Central Broward Park near Miami, the country lacks another permanent floodlit venue.

“The Eisenhower Park agreement should alleviate much of ICC’s problems with respect to venues in the US. The ICC awarded about 20 games to the USA, which now looks likely to be distributed among the three facilities. Another MLC venue, the Church Street Park in Morrisville, North Carolina is also believed to be in contention to host a few World Cup games. The facility, however, is devoid of any permanent structure or practice facilities,” the Cricbuzz report stated.

The ICC earlier announced the 20-team T20 World Cup 2024 will commence on June 4 and conclude on June 30.