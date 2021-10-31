T20 World Cup India Vs New Zealand: Check pitch, weather reports here

Dubai: India will take on New Zealand on Sunday (October 31) in the ongoing T20 World Cup. This will be the second match for both sides in the tournament. Both teams would be looking to bag their first win here, having lost their first matches to Pakistan.

The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

India Vs New Zealand – Weather report:

The maximum temperature the city saw today was 34 degrees Celcius while the minimum is expected to be around 25 degrees. The atmosphere has been mostly sunny throughout the day, making it a good day for cricket. The chances of precipitation are about nil, so fans can expect a good, uninterrupted game here. The humidity was recorded at around 48% enabling heavy conditions and the average wind speed was 21 kmph.

India Vs New Zealand – Pitch report:

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has something for both the batters as well as bowlers. In the first innings, the fast bowlers can have decent support from the pitch. The spinners will likely have an advantage at the latter stages of the match. The batters would be advised to spend some time on the pitch before going for their shots.

It is a very important game for both teams, especially for India who are way behind in terms of run rate in the tournament so far.