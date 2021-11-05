हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
T20 World Cup 2021

T20I World Cup 2021: Aakash Chopra gives BEFITTING reply to Pakistan actress who claimed India vs Afghanistan was fixed

Pakistani Twitter users said that India vs Afghanistan match was fixed and Afghanistan deliberately bowled badly and the fielders also dropped a few easy catches.  

T20I World Cup 2021: Aakash Chopra gives BEFITTING reply to Pakistan actress who claimed India vs Afghanistan was fixed
File image (Source: Twitter)

As India inched closer to victory against Afghanistan in their group clash on Wednesday (3 November), some people started accusing the BCCI and the Men in Blue of fixing the match.

There were many Twitter users from Pakistan who called the match fixed as Afghanistan bowled badly and the fielders dropped a few catches as well in the deep.

Meanwhile, a Pakistan actress named Sehar Shinwari accused the BCCI of 'buying' the India-Afghanistan face-off.

Shinwari responded to former Indian opener-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra's tweet, where the latter lauded Team India and wrote, "This is how it is done. India played like India". To this, the actor wrote, "BCCI bought a good match".

However, Chopra gave a savage reply to the Pakistan actor and tweeted, “If only closed minds came with closed mouths.”

Talking about the match, India managed to beat Afghanistan by 66 runs to better their NRR in the competition.

The Virat Kohli-led team needs to win the remaining two games and that too by big margins and hope other results fall in their favour as well. India next face Scotland on 5 November.

