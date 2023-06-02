Team India Cricket Schedule: Rohit Sharma’s Side To Feature In THESE Series After End Of IPL 2023

The two-month long Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season is over and it’s time for Indian cricket team to return to international action. Team India don’t have a lengthy break as they dive into the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia at the Oval in London beginning on June 7.

Once the WTC Final gets over, Indian side may take on Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series at home, although the series has not been confirmed by Indian or Afghan cricket boards. The T20I series is likely to take place in the middle of June with BCCI like to give rest to most of their top cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Mohammad Shami and all-rounder Hardik Pandya likely to lead the team.

A full-strength Indian team will be seen in action next for a tour of West Indies and United States in the month of July. The squad will depart for the Caribbean in the first week of July. The tour will consist of two Test matches, three One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and five T20 Internationals (T20s). The series in the Caribbean will begin on July 12 and conclude on August 13.

The West Indies tour will be followed by Asia Cup 2023, the venue of which yet to be confirmed even though Pakistan cricket team are the official hosts of the event. BCCI have refused to travel to Pakistan and haven’t accepted Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) hybrid model for the tournament as well. The tournament will be held in 50-over format this year and is tentatively scheduled to take place in September.

The Asia Cup will be followed by a 3-match ODI series in September or October this year ahead of the ICC ODI Men’s World Cup 2023 which will be hosted by India in October-November this year. The schedule for the World Cup is expected to be announced during the WTC Final next week.

Once the ODI World Cup gets over, Team India will play a 5-match T20I series against Australia at home in end of November to early December. Rohit Sharma’s side will end 2023 with an away tour to South Africa, which will feature 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is extending to January 2024.

Team India Cricket Schedule

June 2023: WTC Final (7 - 11)

June 2023: India vs Afghanistan (Home) – 3 T20Is (Yet to be confirmed)

July/August 2023: West Indies vs India (Away) – 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is

September 2023: Asia Cup 2023 (Away)

October 2023: Ind vs Aus (Home) – 3 ODIs

October/November 2023: ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023

November/ December 2023: Ind vs Aus (Home) – 5 T20I

December 2023: India v South Africa (Away) – 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is