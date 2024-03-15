Team KKR Full List of Players IPL 2024: Check Kolkata Knight Riders Full Schedule, Players List, Captain & Vice-Captain, Possible Playing XI, Venue, Injury Updates, All You Need To Know

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will aim for a positive start to the season when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their opening clash of IPL 2024 which is to be played on their homeground Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on March 23. It will be an evening game and the fans will throng the stadiums in numbers, hoping for a big win for their favourite team. It will be interesting to see who captains KKR in their opener as Shreyas Iyer seems to be struggling with his back again.

After he struck a brilliant 95 in the Ranji Trophy Final, Shreyas felt pain in his back again. This same back injury had resulted in him missing the whole of IPL 2023. He missed the last two days of the Ranji final as he did not take the field but was seen dancing on the ground after Mumbai sealed the 42nd title win. This is a good sign as it reflects Shreyas' positive mindset. He would surely not been dancing if the injury was a big concern.

One big blow to KKR camp is that their ace batter Jason Roy decided to pull out of the competition at the last minute as he wants to spend some time with family back home in England. Roy is currently playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He has been replaced by his English teammate Phil Salt in the lineup. Interestingly, Salt, despite his solid T20 numbers, was ignored at the last auction. He would surely want to make a big statement with the bat when he comes out to bat next season.

KKR have a solid team. One of their biggest assets this year is Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who was bought for a record price of Rs 24.75 crore. Let's see how he goes in IPL where he returns after 8 years.

Here's everything you need to know as far as KKR squads and schedule is concerned:

KKR Updated Squad For IPL 2024:

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Phil Salt (ENG), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sherfane Rutherford (WI), Manish Pandey.

All-rounders: Andre Russell (WI), Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh.

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine (WI), Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Mitchell Starc (AUS), Gus Atkinson (ENG), Sakib Hussain, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG).

KKR Probable Playing 11:

KKR probable playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.

KKR Schedule In IPL 2024:

vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - March 23 - Kolkata - 7:30 PM IST

vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - March 29 - Bengaluru - 7:30 PM IST

vs Delhi Capitals - April 3 - Visakhapatnam - 7:30 PM IST

(Note: BCCI announced schedule for only first two weeks of IPL 2024. Full schedule will be announced after Election Commission announced Lok Sabha Chunav Dates. This list will be updated accordingly).