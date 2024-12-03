Former England batter Kevin Pietersen feels that Prithvi Shaw should channelise his energies into getting super-fit and before that the young batter must get off social media if he wants to once again savour the sweet taste of success.

Notably, Shaw, who had started with a Test hundred on debut as a teenager, is standing at the crossroads of his career at 25 as he went unsold at the recently concluded IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The attacking India batter, who had a base price of Rs 75 lakh, didn’t attract any bids from the ten franchises and wasn't even brought back for the accelerated auction process.

"Some of the greatest sports stories are COMEBACK stories. If Prithvi Shaw has decent people around him who care about his long term success, they'd sit him down, tell him to get off social media & train his absolute backside off in getting super fit. It'll get him back into the correct path where past success can return. Too talented to throw it all away. Love, KP!," Pietersen wrote on X.

Not only an IPL snub, Shaw was also dropped from the Mumbai Ranji team for being overweight and unfit. He has come back for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament but hasn't done anything significant so far.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal had also said that Shaw needs to work hard and get disciplined.

"Prithvi is a great kid. He is misunderstood in many ways. And I think all of us growing up need a jolt and need to be shaken up from our slumber. There are times when I even needed that jolt. All your life you grow up hearing that you are the special one, you're the most talented, you're the only other batter in the world other than Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli to have a MRF bat. That tells you a lot about what everyone thought about him," Jindal told Sports Today.

"People calling you Lara, somebody calling you Sachin, someone else calling you the next big thing. You grow up in that environment, and everyone from Mumbai cricket talking big about you. I think this is that one jolt Prithvi needed. Till now, he was on a fat IPL contract, he was playing for Mumbai across all formats, and was someone starting for DC at least.

I think he needs to work hard. He needs to get back to loving the game of cricket. He needs to get back to the nets, get his fitness. He needs to get back and understand where he went wrong and get disciplined. Talent is there for everyone to see. I love the boy and I hope he gets back to the basics and hopes he comes back and be the Prithvi Shaw we all know he can be," he added.