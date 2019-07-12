close

ICC World Cup 2019

Thanks for painting UK blue, we failed to deliver as a team: Rohit Sharma to fans

India’s star opener Rohit Sharma, who scripted history by hitting five centuries in ICC World Cup 2019, took to microblogging site Twitter to express his disappointment at the team getting knocked out of the tournament by New Zealand.

According to Sharma, “we failed to deliver as a team when it mattered”. In a tweet, the firebrand cricketer further said that it was “30 minutes of poor cricket” that “snatched away” India’s chance for the World Cup.

He also used the opportunity to thank Indian fans in England as well as India, saying “the support away from home was incredible”.

“We failed to deliver as a team when it mattered, 30 minutes of poor cricket yesterday & that snatched away our chance for the cup. My heart is heavy as I’m sure yours is too. The support away from home was incredible. Thank you all for painting most of uk blue wherever we played,” tweeted Sharma.

Rohit Sharma has emerged as the batsman with most runs in the current edition of World Cup. He has scored a total of 648 runs in nine matches, and is the third highest with regard to batting average. The Indian opener registered an average of 81 runs in the tournament.

Sharma’s first century in the tournament came against South Africa at The Ageas Bowl, when he scored an unbeaten 122. His next ton – 140 – was against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Old Trafford on June 16. His next three centuries came against England (102), Bangladesh (104) and Sri Lanka (103).

His performance in the ICC World Cup 2019 has been lauded by one and all, even his opponents. There is little doubt that Sharma emerged as the most dependable batsman for India. However, he could score just one run when it mattered the most, in the semi-final clash with New Zealand at Old Trafford.

