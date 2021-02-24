हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sachin tendulkar

This day that year: Sachin Tendulkar becomes first man to complete double ton in ODIs

Since Sachin Tendulkar's double-century, five more batsmen have breached the 200-run mark in the 50-over-format, with current India opener Rohit Sharma accomplishing the feat on three different occasions. The right-handed batsman also holds the record for the highest individual score in men's ODIs (264, against Sri Lanka in 2014).

This day that year: Sachin Tendulkar becomes first man to complete double ton in ODIs
Sachin Tendulkar's incredible feat came against South Africa at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior. (PTI/File Photo)

Almost a little over a decade ago, India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar set a new standard for youngsters to come as he became the first male cricketer to smash a double century in the 50-over format. Sachin's incredible feat came against South Africa at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior. 

Sachin, who came to open the innings with Virender Sehwag, remained unbeaten on 200 from 147 balls as his feat saw India post a gigantic 401/3 on the board. Tendulkar finished the innings with 25 fours and three maximums as he found great support from former India skipper MS Dhoni, who enjoyed the proceedings from arguably the best seat in the house. Dhoni had then also completed the innings unbeaten on 68 from 35 deliveries as India eventually won the contest by 153 runs. 

Australian cricketer Belinda Clark was the first to score an ODI double hundred way back in 1997 in a women’s World Cup match against Denmark. 

Before this innings, Zimbabwe's Charles Coventry held the record for the highest score in men's ODI cricket after his unbeaten on 194 against Bangladesh in 2009.  

However, since Tendulkar's double-century, five more batsmen have breached the 200-run mark in the 50-over-format, with current India opener Rohit Sharma accomplishing the feat on three different occasions. The right-handed batsman also holds the record for the highest individual score in men's ODIs (264, against Sri Lanka in 2014).

Virender Sehwag, New Zealand's Martin Guptill, West Indies' Chris Gayle and Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman are the other cricketers, who have crossed the 200-run mark so far.

Sachin drew curtains on his cricketing career after becoming the most prolific batsman in the history of the sport. He holds the record for most runs in ODIs (18,426) and Tests (15,921) and is also the only batsman to have 100 international centuries (51 in Tests, 49 in ODIs) under his name. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sachin tendulkar
Next
Story

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Devdutt Padikkal warms up for IPL 2021 with massive score

Must Watch

PT14M54S

Motera Cricket Stadium is the biggest Cricket stadium in the world