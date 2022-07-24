West Indies are ranked ninth in ICC ODI rankings while India are ranked third. There is no match between these two sides when it comes to fifty overs cricket. WI captain Nicholas Pooran also admitted that his side is yet to find the right templet for the ODI cricket. This means that the ODI series against the Caribbean side is nothing less than a pratice series for Team India. However, former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja feels that Indian players are not grabbing the opportunity with both hands. Pointing out the dismissal of Shreyas Iyer, he said that the right-hand batsman should have converted that fifty into a big hundred and removed the question mark ahead of his name.

From last-over heroics in the 1st #WIvIND ODI courtesy @mdsirajofficial to rocking some dance moves ft @ShreyasIyer15, presenting a fun interview that oozes swag __ - by @28anand



Full interview _https://t.co/tau2J3GcBh #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/4rou4918Zi — BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2022

“I feel for the man. I mean...he walked into the Indian side with so much promise. A year ago we would be thinking about talking about him as the future India captain and leading the side. He starts off great and has a Test match hundred. Suddenly, couple of times he has got out to short balls and not going into the technical factors behind it, but that is playing so much on his mind that you saw that in this innings,” Jadeja said on Fan Code during mid-innings break in 1st ODI.

“The way he approached today was very similar to Shikhar Dhawan. So you need a big score to get out of it. He had a decent game I would say. He would be disappointed though. With this bowling attack, you would want to make the most of it. Get a 100 and nobody will have anything to say. With this score, you cannot say that he is over the problem he has had. You cannot look at this game like we did to India versus England. For me, this is a practice game,” he said.

Indian team mangement are using this ODI series as a platform to finalise their squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Shreyas and Suryakumar Yadav are the two options for Team India to bat in the middle order. However, only one of them would make it to the playing XI. Yadav has impressed everyone in the recent past with his heroics with the bat in the middle order while Shreyas has failed to do so since the conclusion of IPL 2022. After the ODI series against West Indies, India will play five T20Is which both Shreyas and SKY will feature.