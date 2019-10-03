TNCA probe committee gives clean chit to Tamil Nadu Premier League

The probe committee looking into the allegations of fixing in the Tamil Nadu Premier League has given the T20 league a clean chit as per the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA).

"The report of the committee which went into the information made available to the TNPL has been studied by us. We have decided to accept the report, which has opined that no actionable incidents had been noticed," TNCA Honorary Secretary R.S. Ramaswamy said.

The committee also made certain recommendations to ensure that the league doesn't fall prey to any illegal activity in the future. "This committee has also made certain confidential recommendations to uphold and safeguard the integrity of the TNPL which we will follow scrupulously," he added.

With the BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) starting an investigation over allegations of corrupt practices in the TNPL, the governing council of the league had come out with a statement and made it clear that the TNCA has a zero-tolerance policy towards persons indulging in unethical practices and action would have been taken against any person found guilty.

The TNPL features Indian stars likes Ravichandran Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik, Washington Sundar and Murali Vijay among others and is an annual affair which even sees the likes of Matthew Hayden and Brett Lee commentate for official broadcasters Star India.

