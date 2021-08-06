हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MS Dhoni

Twitter removes 'blue tick' from MS Dhoni's official account, here's why

Former India skipper and dashing wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni's blue tick was removed from his official Twitter account, creating a major buzz online.

Twitter removes 'blue tick' from MS Dhoni's official account

Former India skipper and dashing wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni's blue tick was removed from his official Twitter account, creating a major buzz online. 

The blue tick is a Twitter vertification symbol and it is usually given to individuals or organisations to differentiate the original account from others.  

The reason behind the move has not been stated by the micro-blogging website but it is believed that the sign was removed due to Dhoni's very less actitivity on the social media platform. 

Dhoni Twitter verification badge removed

Dhoni had last tweeted on January, where he shared a moment from his farming venture. Here is the post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781)

Dhoni is one of India's most successful captain and has also led the country to two World Cup triumph in 2007 and 2011. He has over 8.2 million followers on the micro-blogging platform.

Such is popularity of Dhoni, that on Thursday his old tweet from 2014 went viral after the Indian men’s hockey team secured bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. 

In the tweet dating back to October 2014, Dhoni was seen congratulating the men’s hockey team for their gold medal triumph at the Asian Games but ofcourse in his cool style

