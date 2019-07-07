Umpires, officials for ICC World Cup 2019 semi-finals appointed

Following the conclusion of the group stage matches of the Cricket World Cup 2019, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday appointed the umpires and officials for the two semi-finals.

Taking charge of the India versus New Zealand match on Tuesday, 9 July at Old Trafford will be English umpires Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough, while Australian Rod Tucker will be in the third umpire’s chair and Englishman Nigel Llong will be the fourth official. Former Australia international David Boon will be the match referee.

For the second semi-final between Australia and England at Edgbaston on Thursday, 11 July, the on-field umpires will be Sri Lankan Kumar Dharmasena and South African Marais Erasmus. The third umpire will be New Zealander Chris Gaffaney while Pakistan’s Aleem Dar will be the fourth official. Ranjan Madugalla of Sri Lanka will be the match referee.

Here is how the two semi-finals will look this week.

Semi-final 1 – India vs New Zealand – Old Trafford, Tuesday, July 9

India on Saturday thrashed Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their final group game to finish with 15 points from 9 games. Though India had already qualified for the semi-finals, the won against Sri Lanka helped them get the top spot on the points table. India will clash with fourth placed New Zealand at Old Trafford on Tuesday. The two teams have not played each other at this World Cup as their scheduled game at Trent Bridge on June 13 was abandoned without a ball bowled due to bad weather.

Semi-final 2 – Australia vs England - Edgbaston, Thursday, 11 July

Australia slipped to second place in the points table after facing defeat South Africa in their final game. They will lock horns with England, which are at the third place in the points place. It may be recalled that Aaron Finch-led side had defeated England by 64 runs at Lord’s in their group stage game. England restricted Australia to 285/7 from their 50 overs but Australia’s left-hand pacer Jason Behrendorff claimed five wickets to help the Kangaroos win the match comfortably.