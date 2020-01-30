Uncapped Kyle Jamieson named in New Zealand squad for India ODIs

Uncapped pacer Kyle Jamieson has received a call-up in the 14-member New Zealand squad for the three-match ODI series against India, beginning February 5 at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

The 25-year-old, who was part of the New Zealand A squad that clinched a three-match unofficial ODI series win 2-1 over India A recently, has been included alongside Scott Kuggeleijn and Hamish Bennett as injuries forced a reshaping of the national side's bowling attack.

Pacers Lockie Ferguson (calf strain), Trent Boult (broken hand) and Matt Henry (broken thumb) are all unavailable for the upcoming ODI series against the Virat Kohli-led team due to their respective injuries.

Meanwhile, Bennett and Kuggeleijn have returned after making their last appearance in the 50-over format for the national side during New Zealand's 2017 tour of Ireland.

Henry Nicholls has been retained in the New Zealand ODI squad at the top of the order, while Tom Latham is all set to take the wicketkeeping gloves after recovering fully from the fractured finger he suffered during the final Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Reflecting on the squad, New Zealand coach Gary Stead hinted that the series likely to witness the same top eight batsmen that featured in the final of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup against England in 2019.

"While the bowling line-up has a fresh look, the batting is very settled and we'll likely have the same top eight batsmen from the World Cup finals," ESPNcricinfo quoted Stead as saying.

"Henry will remain at the top of the order after impressing in the opportunities he's had. He's been in good form opening for Canterbury in the latest rounds of the Ford Trophy with a hundred and a half-century to his name. It's great to have Tom fit so we can call on his experience behind the stumps and in the middle order," he added.

The upcoming three-match series against India will be New Zealand's first set of ODI fixtures since their Super Over defeat against Eoin Morgan-led side in the 2019 World Cup final.

The full New Zealand squad is as follows:

Kane Williamson (capt), Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi (first ODI), Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.