हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
US vs Ireland

US stun Ireland in historic T20I game

Guyanese-born Gajanand Singh scored 65 runs from 42 balls to lead the United States to a 26-run upset victory over Ireland.

US stun Ireland in historic T20I game
File image (Source: Twitter)

The United States marked their first Twenty20 international home game against an established cricketing nation by stunning Ireland with a 26-run victory in Florida on Wednesday. It looked like being an anti-climax after the Americans slumped to 16 for four inside five overs in the match played at Lauderhill but Sushant Modani (50) and Gajanand Singh (65) helped them reach a respectable 188-6.

Opener Paul Stirling struck a rapid 31 for Ireland as they reached 41-1 but when he was bowled by Saurabh Netravalkar in the fifth over, the Irish innings ran out of steam. Despite Lorcan Tucker's unbeaten 57, Ireland lost wickets regularly and could not gather any momentum as the U.S. kept a tight grip on proceedings.

When William McClintock was bowled by Ali Khan in the 18th over there was no way back for Ireland who finished on 162-6. Ireland are scheduled to play another Twenty20 game against the U.S. and three ODIs before a tour the Caribbean to face West Indies in three ODIs in January.

The visit of Ireland was the first time the United States had hosted an International Cricket Council (ICC) full member nation.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
US vs IrelandICCUnited States
Next
Story

Pakistan batter Abid Ali 'stable' after undergoing second heart procedure following chest pain

Must Watch

PT1M56S

Uttarakhand: Harish Rawat hints at leaving politics through tweet